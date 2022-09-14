‘Don’t give us too much credit’: Marcos denies return to Malacañang as ‘well-planned’

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he wants to talk to anyone who believe his presidential run was the result of a well-planned strategy, claiming that his team encountered several stumbling blocks and failures.

During an exclusive interview with noted supporter and actress Toni Gonzaga, which on took place on September 13, the President’s 65th birthday, Marcos stated he noticed comments from some who thought his return to Malacañang was the result of years of planning.

“Natatawa ako kung minsan [I just laugh sometimes when] I see the comments that ‘pinagplanuhan nila ng taon-taon ito [they have planned it for a long time], it’s a long-term plan.’ You know, I’d like to talk to them and say you give us too much credit, if only you knew all the stumbling blocks that came in our way, all the mistakes that we made,” said Marcos in his one-on-one interview with Toni Gonzaga.

Despite poll results, the President stated that he was not confident and did not expect a landslide win. When questioned about his enormous popularity in the presidential election in May 2022, he claimed complete amazement about it. Marcos earned almost 31 million votes in the last elections, much outnumbering his rival, former Vice President Leni Robredo, who received 15 million votes.

“I know, that’s remarkable. I was awe-shocked, of course we’re always studying the surveys, we’re always looking at the figures. We say it looks good, it looks like it’s going to be okay. I didn’t allow myself to do that, all through the campaign I said, ‘relax, you’re not gonna win yet,’ (Sinasabi ko) ‘hindi, survey pa lang ‘yan, hindi pa boto ‘yan.’ Gano’n ako lagi. Kahit na maganda ‘yong numero, kahit na maganda ang response ng tao, sabi ko ‘hindi pa ‘to, wala pa ‘yong eleksyon.’ So when we were watching the figures, I said ‘so far it makes sense’ and they kept telling (me) ‘congratulations.’ Sabi ko ‘hindi ‘wag muna mag-congratulations,’” said Marcos.