Win a FREE LBC Holiday box and win $100 shopping voucher by simply hitting like and share

Overseas Filipino Workers are accustomed to sending balikbayan boxes in time for the Holiday season.

This year, LBC Express is giving back to its loyal box senders by giving them a chance to win free boxes and $100 shopping vouchers.

This year, LBC Express is giving back to its loyal box senders by giving them a chance to win free boxes and $100 shopping vouchers. In a Facebook competition launched by LBC in partnership with The Filipino Times, you can win by simply hitting like and clicking share.

If you are based in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain, then you can follow the steps below to win. Joiners will only need to sign-up in this link, like the competition post, and hit the share button.

Rebecca Consultan, an avid TFT reader, was announced as one of the lucky winners last September 8th. You can be the next lucky winner so make sure to comment on the original post and follow the competition mechanics.

Earlier this month, LBC has reminded OFWs who would like to send their boxes to the Philippines to be mindful of the cut-off to ensure that their boxes arrive in time for the Holiday season.

Apart from the Facebook competition, LBC Holiday box senders can also participate in LBC’s Merry Delivery Raffle promo.

OFWs coming from UAE, KSA, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar can simply send their balikbayan boxes through LBC until November 30, 2022 to get a chance to win part of the total Php 2.5M cash prize that LBC will be giving away this year.