WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits world’s largest vertical hydroponic farm in Dubai

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, toured Emirates Crop One (ECO 1), the world’s largest vertical hydroponic farm that recently opened in Dubai.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stated that the one-of-a-kind program symbolizes the country’s commitment to food security by encouraging sustainable food production systems and resilient agricultural methods. With one of the most comprehensive strategies in the world to address this critical issue, the UAE has maintained the greatest levels of food security.

“The UAE will continue to make the right investments in technologies and people to make food production and supply more agile and sustainable,” said His Highness.

The US$40 million facility was developed in a joint venture between Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC), one of the world’s largest catering businesses servicing more than 100 airlines, and Crop One, an industry leader in technology-driven indoor vertical farming. ft.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed stated that the Emirates Group has made major contributions to the UAE’s objective of being a global leader in influencing humanity’s destiny.

“The world’s largest vertical farm in Dubai is an embodiment of the UAE’s goal of generating solutions for the world’s greatest challenges and advancing innovation for creating a sustainable and prosperous tomorrow,” added His Highness.

The newly established hydroponic plant in Dubai, located near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, is designed to produce more than 1,000,000 kg of high-quality leafy greens yearly while using 95% less water than conventional agriculture. At any given moment, the facility grows more than one million plants, producing 3,000 kg each day.

The facility’s leafy greens, which include lettuce, arugula, mixed salad greens, and spinach, will be utilized in catering for Emirates and other airlines’ passengers. The product will be available in UAE retailers under the Bustanica brand.

