‘There is a clear, actual sugar shortage’: Minority bloc submits own report on the sugar importation fiasco

Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel and Deputy Minority Leader Risa Hontiveros submitted their own report on the sugar importation fiasco on Tuesday, September 13.

The two called that the Blue Ribbon report by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri “unfair.”

Pimental also said that suspended Usec. Leo Sebastian and three former Sugar Regulatory Administration officials were “scapegoats, fall guys.”

“Hindi kami sang-ayon sa report na ipinasa ng majority. We believe the Committee Report fell short of making sense of this fiasco,” said Hontiveros in a press conference.

The Findings of the Minority Report states that “there is a clear actual, indubitable and undeniable existing sugar shortage.”

They believe that Executive Secretary Victor D. Rodriguez is not entirely blameless in the so-called fiasco.

“Nakakapagtakang may nagaganap pang bolahan, takipan, sisihan, bintangan, at laglagan,” said Hontiveros.

The Minority’s recommendations include appointment of a full-time Secretary of Agriculture, amendment of Sugar Regulatory Administration Board, and improvement and development of the sugar industry so as not to be dependent on importation.