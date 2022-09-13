‘Thank you, PBB’: VP Sara Duterte flies using presidential chopper to get to kids

Vice President Sara Duterte took to social media to express her gratitude to President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos for allowing her to use a Philippine Air Force (PAF) aircraft so she can ‘tuck her children to bed.’

VP Sara Duterte has three children: an adopted daughter, Mikhaila María, nicknamed “Sharky”, and two sons, Mateo Lucas, nicknamed “Stingray”, and Marko Digong, nicknamed “Stonefish.”

“Thank you, PBB, and your 250th PAW for ensuring that wherever I may be found in the country during the day, I am home in time to tuck my children to bed,” VP Duterte said in her post.

The ‘250th PAW’ or Presidential Airlift Wing, also known as Bluebirds is one the units of the PAF assigned with the Presidential Security Group. It is used to provide aircraft and aircrew support for the airlift of the President, Cabinet Members and Presidential Staff, Immediate members of his/her family, and visiting Heads of states and other local and foreign VIPs.

VP Duterte also gave her birthday greetings to President Marcos who is celebrating his 65th birthday.

“Thank you for putting a premium on the desire of a working mother to be present in her children’s lives. I wish God’s favor upon you as you celebrate your birthday and pray that you are given the strength and wisdom for the difficult road ahead,” VP Duterte added.

Along with the post is a photo of the top two officials of the country which the VP called as an “obligatory birthday selfie.”

