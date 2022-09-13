Prince Harry pays tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry paid a personal tribute to his ‘granny’, the late Queen Elizabeth II. Harry said that he will forever cherish the time he had spent with her and vowed that he will do his best to honor his father, as the new king.

Harry stepped down from his royal duties in 2020 due to the controversies surrounding his wife Meghan Markle.

In a tribute, Harry praised the queen’s service as head of state and monarch, and also spoke emotionally of her role as a grandmother.

“Granny, while this final parting brings us great sadness, I am forever grateful for all of our first meetings – from my earliest childhood memories with you, to meeting you for the first time as my Commander-in-Chief, to the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren,” Harry said.

“I cherish these times shared with you, and the many other special moments in between. You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over,” he added.

He also said that the Queen is now with her late husband and now both at peace.

“We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace,” Harry said.

Despite relinquishing their royal duties. King Charles III also expressed his love for the couple after he assumed throne.

“As it comes to first meetings, we now honor my father in his new role as King Charles III,” Harry said.