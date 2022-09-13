PH’s mask policy for public transport, indoor areas remains in place – DILG

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged local governments to firmly enforce the country’s mask policy in public places and public transit.

Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. stated in a statement that this is one of the terms of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order (EO) No. 3, which made the usage of face masks in public places voluntary.

“The Department is 100 percent behind President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the implementation of EO 3 on voluntary face mask use outdoors. But while the face mask policy has been made optional in the outdoors, the use of face masks in indoor public and private establishments and in public conveyances shall continue to be enforced, especially now that cases are on the uptick,” said Sec. Abalos.

Abalos further stated that local governments should take the lead in ensuring public compliance with the indoor and public transportation face mask rules in their respective areas.

The head of the DILG also added that he has asked the Philippine National Police (PNP) to assist local governments in ensuring that the indoor and public transportation face mask rules are followed by the public.

“LGUs and the PNP should coordinate closely in ensuring that the public continues to wear face masks indoors and in public transportation. We are still in the middle of the pandemic and we cannot let our guards down,” said Sec. Abalos.

High-risk persons, such as senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals, and those who have not been completely vaccinated, are nevertheless highly recommended to wear masks, and physical distance must be maintained at all times, according to Abalos.