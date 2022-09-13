PH to study vaccinating kids aged 3-5

A House leader requested that the national government and the Department of Health (DOH) investigate and propose vaccination of children aged 3 to 5 years old against the coronavirus sickness 2019. (Covid-19).

Deputy Majority Leader Lorenz Defensor said at a press conference that while the number of children aged 3 to 5 infected with Covid-19 is lower than that of adults, they are still more susceptible to infection and have a higher risk of transmission, especially with more relaxed health protocols in place across the country.

“And with Malacañang’s recent order to allow voluntary wearing of face masks in non-crowded outdoor areas, our children need more protection from Covid-19. And I believe that their inclusion in the government’s vaccination program will better protect them against the disease,” said Defensor.

In light of the increased number of Covid-19 infections, Defensor has introduced House Resolution No. 270, demanding the DOH to include children aged 3 to 5 in the immunization program.

“According to the World Health Organization, children under the age of 5 have a higher risk of other diseases with clinical presentations that overlap with Covid-19, such as pneumonia and other viral upper respiratory tract infections, which may lead to misclassification,” as per the resolution.

Defensor also mentioned the importance of incentivization or providing incentives to Filipinos, whether it’s for delivering boosters or initial doses of Covid-19 vaccinations.