PH to resume deployment to newly hired workers to Saudi Arabia in November

The Philippine government will be resuming the deployment of newly-hired workers to Saudi Arabia in November according to the Department of Migrant Workers.

The agency said both countries have agreed to resume the deployment of Filipino workers to Saudi Arabia by “the first week of November.”

DMW Secretary Susan Toots Ople said that it will most likely be on November 7.

The announcement comes after government officials from the Philippines and Saudi Arabia met for bilateral discussions and signed a joint agreement.

“We are grateful to Minister Al-Rajhi and the government of Saudi Arabia for sharing our concern for the rights of our workers. Likewise, we intend to move forward by working together on implementing mechanisms that would ensure the protection of our workers’ rights and welfare,” Ople said.

Ople said that the two countries are committed to work on workers protection, welfare assistance, facilitation of deployment and ways forward in terms of bilateral cooperation.

“There was a trailblazing convergence of concrete ideas and measures on how best to protect our OFWs while at the same time, deepening the ties between the two countries,” Ople added.