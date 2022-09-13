Man molests two underaged nieces, jailed for 10 years in UAE

The Umm Al Quwain Misdemeanour Court sentenced a Gulf national to ten years in jail for abusing and stripping two girls under the age of 18.

The girls are the accused’s nieces, the daughters of his wife’s sister. The victims’ mother stated that they would regularly visit the accused’s home since they were neighbors and trusted them. She went on to say that the accused would frequently accompany one of the girls to the grocery store. All this time, she had a hunch something was wrong whenever her daughters would accompany the uncle to the store.

When one of her daughter stated that she did not want to go to her aunt’s place, the mother attempted to ask for reasons why – but the child did not react when her mother pressed her for details.

The daughter revealed to friend of her mom that her own uncle had assaulted her at his place multiple times.

The mother also discovered that her other daughter had been subjected to the same treatment.

The convicted refuted all claims and claimed that the complaint was made maliciously. The court found him guilty and announced its decision.