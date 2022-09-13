Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man molests two underaged nieces, jailed for 10 years in UAE

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

The Umm Al Quwain Misdemeanour Court sentenced a Gulf national to ten years in jail for abusing and stripping two girls under the age of 18.

The girls are the accused’s nieces, the daughters of his wife’s sister. The victims’ mother stated that they would regularly visit the accused’s home since they were neighbors and trusted them. She went on to say that the accused would frequently accompany one of the girls to the grocery store. All this time, she had a hunch something was wrong whenever her daughters would accompany the uncle to the store.

When one of her daughter stated that she did not want to go to her aunt’s place, the mother attempted to ask for reasons why – but the child did  not react when her mother pressed her for details.

The daughter revealed to friend of her mom that her own uncle had assaulted her at his place multiple times. 

The mother also discovered that her other daughter had been subjected to the same treatment.

The convicted refuted all claims and claimed that the complaint was made maliciously. The court found him guilty and announced its decision.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

mbr vertical farm 1

WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid visits world’s largest vertical hydroponic farm in Dubai

3 mins ago
coronavirus philippines covid 19 6

PH’s mask policy for public transport, indoor areas remains in place – DILG

13 mins ago
Bacolod ph minor vaccines

PH to study vaccinating kids aged 3-5

18 mins ago
Gerald Anderson Kylie Padilla

“Hintayin natin nine months from now”: Gerald Anderson address rumors on Kylie Padilla’s pregnancy

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button