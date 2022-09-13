Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man killed by kangaroo he treated as pet

A 77-year-old man in Perth, Australia was killed after being attacked by kangaroo that he treated as pet.

According to the Western Australia police, a relative found the elderly man with serious injuries on Monday at his home in Redmond, south of Perth.

When the ambulance crew arrived at the rural property, the kangaroo prevented them from treating the man forcing authorities to shoot the kangaroo dead.

Police say they were forced to shoot the marsupial dead so paramedics could reach him. The man died at the scene.

WA police spokesperson told media they believed the man had been attacked by the kangaroo – a wild animal – earlier in the day.

Australia is home to about 50 million kangaroos, which can weigh up to 90kg and grow to 2m tall. Deaths caused by kangaroo attacks are rare.

The death of the old man is reported as the first fatal incident caused by a kangaroo since 1936.

