7600 motorists fined for stopping on busy roads; 3 deaths linked to the offense

The Dubai Police has issued more than 7,600 fines to motorists this year for stopping in the middle of the road.

“Dubai Police issued 7,600 tickets for drivers stopping in the middle of the road for no reason during the first half of this year,” Brig Jumaa bin Suwaidad, Deputy Director of Dubai Police’s Traffic Department told The National.

He explained that this action is dangerous. This year, it has resulted in three deaths.

“The problem is some drivers insist on stopping in the middle of the road following a minor accident to prove they are not behind the minor accident but they don’t know they can become responsible for deadly accidents,” he added.

The fine for the offense is Dh1,000 and six black points on a driving license.

Last year, a total of 11,565 tickets were issued for the same offense.

Some of the common reasons that they have noted on the recorded incidents were dealing with is a vehicle breaking down, running out of fuel or stopping after a minor road accident.

Dubai Police advise motorists to stay alert and calm id they encounter minor accidents, move their vehicles on the side of the road and use their hazard lights.

They also urge motorists to carry out regular maintenance and checks on their vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Dubai Police has launched a new service that allows motorists to report accidents.

“Customers will be able to report minor traffic accidents and receive a Dubai Police report by email or text message, by following a simple, easy, and quick procedure. Users can log in with UAE PASS onto the DubaiNow application, which will automatically determine their geographic location. They can then enter the vehicle details and number, along with the cause of the accident and an image of the damage caused by the accident,” said a report by WAM.

The app will allow motorists to report minor traffic accidents easily through the application, instead of waiting for the police to arrive at the scene or having to go to police stations.