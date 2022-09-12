POLO Dubai conducts Special Consular Service in Dubai, 1K OFWs registered in another special mission in September

POLO DUBAI – The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) offered special consular services to another batch of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) in Dubai on September 10, 2022.

The POLO provided contract verification, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG membership services to more than a hundred OFWs during said activity.

Following the series of successful consular missions of the Consulate General of the Philippines and POLO-Dubai this year, another Special POLO Services will be conducted on September 18 at Stadium, Al Qusais where an OFW One-Stop-Shop will be installed to provide contract verification, OWWA, SSS, and Pag-IBIG membership services.

This time, the event will also include OSW Social Welfare Desk to give advice, assistance, and counselling to OFWs who wish to seek guidance on family welfare and social problems that they are experiencing. One thousand (1,000) OFWs from Dubai and the Northern Emirates have registered to said event which will be accommodated during morning and afternoon sessions to facilitate the crowd.

The special consular services are normally conducted on weekends to reach more OFWs and accommodate those who are unable to visit and avail POLO services during weekdays. Steadfast in its mandate to serve OFWs, the POLO, together with the Consulate General of the Philippines in Dubai, UAE, will carry out more special consular missions in September to November 2022.

Cumulatively, POLO-Dubai’s special consular missions this year have already served 2,790 OFWs in various parts of Dubai and the Northern Emirates.