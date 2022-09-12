Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NGCP places Luzon in ‘red alert’ for insufficient power supply

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Photo for illustrative purposes only

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has placed the Luzon grid under “yellow alert” status on Monday morning (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and “red alert” (1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m) in the afternoon of Monday, September 12.

Both alerts were issued to inform the public of power interruptions which were expected in parts of Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Baguio City, Benguet, Cagayan, Apayao, Angeles City, Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Albay which are served by different power distribution utilities.

NGCP encouraged the public to conserve energy.

“NGCP encourages everyone to exercise prudence in using electricity,” it said.

They also mentioned that the provided schedule may be cancelled if system condition improves, such as if actual demand falls below projections.

NGCP said seven power plants were on forced shutdown on Monday, while three others were operating less than their capacity.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

hamdan bin mohammed housing emirati 4b

Dubai launches AED4.8 billion housing plan for Emiratis, to build 15,800 homes in four years

1 hour ago
Rita Daniela

Rita Daniela debunks rumors of splitting up with non-showbiz boyfriend

1 hour ago
text message smartphone generic

DICT: Text scams may be coming from sources abroad

2 hours ago
Marcos

Marcos extends state of calamity due to COVID-19 for possibly another 3 months

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button