NGCP places Luzon in ‘red alert’ for insufficient power supply

The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) has placed the Luzon grid under “yellow alert” status on Monday morning (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.) and “red alert” (1:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m) in the afternoon of Monday, September 12.

Both alerts were issued to inform the public of power interruptions which were expected in parts of Metro Manila, Ilocos Norte, Baguio City, Benguet, Cagayan, Apayao, Angeles City, Laguna, Quezon, Camarines Sur, and Albay which are served by different power distribution utilities.

NGCP encouraged the public to conserve energy.

“NGCP encourages everyone to exercise prudence in using electricity,” it said.

They also mentioned that the provided schedule may be cancelled if system condition improves, such as if actual demand falls below projections.

NGCP said seven power plants were on forced shutdown on Monday, while three others were operating less than their capacity.