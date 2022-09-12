Marcos names Bureau of Immigration Commissioner

President Bongbong Marcos has appointed Norman Garcera Tansingco as the new commissioner of the Bureau of Immigration.

“We confirm the appointment of Atty. Norman Garcera Tansinco as Commissioner, Bureau of Immgrations, Department of Justice,” Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a statement.

Tansingco has been working in the department for over a decade now and became the chief of staff of former commissioner Marcelino Libanan.

Radyo Pilipinas reported that he also worked as Libanan’s chief of staff when the latter served under the House of Representatives from July 1998 to June 2007.

Tansingco is a certified public accountant and passed the bar exams in 1991.

The Immigration Bureau is among the controversial agencies under the previous Duterte administration due to the so-called ‘pastillas scheme’z

Tansingco will take on the post from the bureau’s officer in charge, Rogelio Gevero, Jr.