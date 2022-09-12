Marcos extends state of calamity due to COVID-19 for possibly another 3 months

President Bongbong Marcos has approved the extension of the country’s state of calamity due to COVID-19 for possibly three more months.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said in a press briefing on Monday that the wall of immunity due to high vaccination rate is among the factors why Marcos agreed to make the use of face masks optional in outdoor settings and only extend the state of calamity to three months.

“In addition to that, we’re happy to announce that we are 6 percent away from the wall of immunity. that’s why malakas na ang loob natin for face masks,” Angeles said.

“Now congruent to that as well the state of calamity is extended for possibly three months but only for the purpose of preserving the benefits under it such as but not limited to the indemnification, hold on para mas precise tayo, okay here we go, indemnification, emergency procurement, special risk allowance for healthcare workers,” she added.

The country will also undergo a transition period out of the state calamity according to Angeles.