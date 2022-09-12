Lawmaker pushes for abolition of PCGG, says it “outlived its usefulness”

A lawmaker is pushing for the abolition of Presidential Commission on Good Government (PCGG) which was created and tasked to recover the ill-gotten wealth of then former President Ferdinand Marcos.

In an Inquirer report, the PCGG has since 1986 retrieved about $5 billion from the family of the incumbent President but about $2.4 billion is still under court.

Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. said the PCGG has already “outlived its usefulness.”

“If after that long period of time, they failed to establish whether the sequestered assets are ill-gotten or not and who are the owners of these assets, they will not be able to do so even if we would give it another hundred years,” Abante said in his explanatory note.

During the campaign, President Bongbong Marcos said he is not keen on abolishing the PCGG but would strengthen it to be an anti-corruption commission.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte previously vetoed a bill abolishing the agency..

“The abolition of the PCGG does not mean that the recovery of plundered wealth and its proper disposition will no longer be pursued,” Abante added.