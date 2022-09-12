Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Japan to waive tourist visa requirements as country eases borders

Japan’s government plans to waive tourist visa requirements for selected countries, in their efforts to ease border controls that were initially enforced during the onset of COVID-19.

According to Fuji News Network, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide on easing such requirements early this week, which would also allow individual visitors to enter Japan without using travel agencies. Prior to the pandemic, Japan did not require tourist visas for 68 nations and territories.

The administration may remove the daily quota on arrivals by October, according to the Nikkei newspaper on September 11.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara stated that “a weak yen is most successful in boosting inbound tourism,” adding that further measures must be done to attract overseas visitors.

Japan raised the daily limit for inbound travelers from 20,000 to 50,000 last week and eliminated the requirement for pre-departure COVID tests, easing what had been among the most stringent border controls among major economies.

