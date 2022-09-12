DubaiNow app includes car accident reports in latest update

Digital Dubai and Dubai Police have teamed up to provide a new feature to the Vehicles and Security Services area of its DubaiNow app that allows users to report minor accidents.

The new service is part of Digital Dubai’s ongoing efforts to expand DubaiNow, the comprehensive one-stop-shop application for key services in Dubai, to cover all facet of people’s everyday life.

The new service aims to save users time and effort by allowing them to easily report minor traffic incidents through the application rather than waiting for police to arrive on the scene or going to police stations.

Customers may use a simple, fast, and quick approach to report minor traffic incidents and obtain a Dubai Police report through email or text message. Users may access the DubaiNow application using their UAE PASS, which will automatically establish their geographic location. They may then submit the vehicle’s information and license plate number, as well as the reason of the collision and a photograph of the damage caused by the accident.

Matar AlHemeiri, CEO, Smart Dubai Government Establishment, said, “The DubaiNow application has come a long way since its initial launch, providing comprehensive government services and transactions from a single, easily accessible platform that is available any time and from anywhere. The app makes people’s lives easier and creates exceptional everyday experiences, in line with the objectives of Dubai’s digital transformation strategy, which aims to ensure the happiness and wellbeing of the community through advanced technology.”

“We are happy to announce a new and important addition to the list of services available on the DubaiNow application, in partnership with Dubai Police, that allows users to report accidents,” he added. “We appreciate the great role various government entities have played in expanding the app’s services and offering quick and easy solutions to meet people’s present and future needs. DubaiNow is designed to be a major part of Dubai residents’ and visitors’ lives, and we have set ambitious plans to continuously develop the application.”

Major General Khalid Nasser Al Razooqi, Director of the General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police, confirmed Dubai Police’s keenness to deliver its policing services to customers and facilitate the process of finalizing their transactions efficiently and effectively. “Offering the service to report minor traffic accidents to users of the DubaiNow app will make it easier for Dubai motorists and road users to benefit from this exceptional service, which significantly reduces waiting times,” he said.

Brig. Al Razooqi went on to explain that the new service is a smart feature that cuts waiting time, saves efforts for police patrols, reduces traffic jams, and enables motorists to report minor accidents easily. “The service requires the driver to access the DubaiNow app, select the feature to report minor traffic accidents and enter the necessary data, such as vehicle information and driver’s license numbers of the parties involved in the accident, along with photographs from the scene. Users can then wait to receive the police report via their registered emails, which can then be raised to their insurance companies.”

The DubaiNow application provides more than 130 services catering to all kinds of customers; the services are offered by more than 30 government and private sector entities and grouped under 12 different categories: Bills, Mobile, Driving, Housing, Residency, Health, Education, Police, Travel, Islam, Donations, and General. Services on DubaiNow can be easily and conveniently accessed from anywhere; the application is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.