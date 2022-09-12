Dubai Mounted Police arrests 71 wanted criminals, seized 915 vehicles

The Dubai Mounted Police or horseback patrol have deployed 1,182 patrols in the first eight months of 2022.

During the patrols, they have helped secure various activities, including sporting and community events. They were also able to arrest 71 wanted criminals, seize 915 vehicles and issue 352 fines.

The mounted police herd is made of 100 trained horses that help ensure safety and security of Dubai’s community.

Major General Mohammad Al Adhb, Director of Dubai Mounted Police Station, explained in an interview with local media how mounted police patrols play an important role in accessing narrow areas that police vehicles can’t reach.

Earlier this year, two officers on horseback busted a criminal gang after they suspected something was amiss when the car the three men were in featured an illegal number plate, Major General Al Adhb recalled.

When the suspects refused to surrender, the officers pursued them until the main police unit arrived. The culprits were handed over to the higher authorities and the tools used in a theft were seized from the car.

The unit also checks suspects and abandoned vehicles, train jockeys and provide remedial training for determined people.