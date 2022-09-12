Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DICT: Text scams may be coming from sources abroad

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Department of Information and Communications Technology revealed that sources of personalized text scams or unsolicited text messages may be coming from abroad.

In a GMA News interview, DICT Undersecretary Alexander Ramos said they are now coordinating with their international counterparts to check if they can pinpoint the origin of the OP addresses of the text scams.

“Meron na kaming leads kung saan talaga ito nangyayari. Ang theory namin dito ay hindi ho ito local. Nagkataon lang na ang sistema is parang automated,” he said.

“Ito ay hindi nangyayari sa Pilipinas lang, nangyayari rin ito sa ibang bansa kaya it’s a bigger effort, a bigger investigation para matukoy itong destination sites,” the DICT official added.

They also found out that the current servers in the Philippines were not hacked.

“Isa ‘yan sa paraan sa pag-trace sa pinag-orderan ng telco companies, na produce [nila] ang listahan kung sino ang mga individual o mga dealer… Isa ‘yan sa mga leads natin sa direksyon kung saan nagagamit itong SIM cards na ‘to,” he said.

The DICT is also monitoring the investigation on the arrest of Chinese and South Koreans who were allegedly involved in the proliferation of text scams in the Philippines.

“Ang kanilang binibiktima, mga kababayan din nila sa ibang bansa. So, may parallel, pero ibang scheme naman ‘yan, ibang technique ‘yan,” he added.

