Chia Seeds Drink is in! Add fiber to your diet by grabbing a bottle at West Zone Supermarket

You can now enjoy a fresh bottle of chia seed drink from West Zone supermarket.

Available in Passion Fruit, Mango, Pomegranate, Strawberry, Lychee and Cocktail flavors, this blend of refreshing drink helps in combatting dehydration and improves gut health.

New to West Zone supermarket this September, Must Have Chia Seed drinks will not only quench your thirst but to also fill in your daily nutrients and fiber needs.

Chia, known as a ‘superfood’ has several health benefits. It helps rejuvenate your skin, improve digestion, lower cholesterol and regulate blood pressure. They are full of antioxidants, rich in omega-3, and contains three times more iron than spinach.

This drink is vegan, gluten-free, and lactose free.

Having a bottle of Must Have Chia Seed drink is a cost-effective way of ensuring that you get a boost of immunity daily. It is a fun way of strengthening your health while enjoying a variety of flavors.

You can choose from several fruit flavors that can complete your daily meals in any West Zone branches. So, make sure to grab a bottle and start maximizing the amazing benefits of chia seeds with Must Have’s Chia Seed Drink.

