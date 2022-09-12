BREAKING: Marcos signs EO allowing voluntary face mask use in outdoor places

President Bongbong Marcos has signed Executive Order No.3 allowing the optional use of face masks in outdoor settings.

Press Secretary Trixie Angeles made the announcement on the new COVID-19 policy which stemmed from Cebu City’s local ordinance due to the low number of new COVID-19 cases.

Angeles said senior citizens and immunocompromised individuals are “strongly encouraged” to keep wearing masks.

RELATED STORY: Cebu City lifts mandatory face mask rule

“So ito na po yung ina-announce ng DOH ng voluntary wearing of face masks outdoors in non crowded places provided kung kayo ay immunocompromised, seniors or hindi kumpleto ang bakuna kailangan pa rin po mag face mask or strongly encouraged ang face masks,” Angeles said in a press briefing.

Face masks shall continue to be worn in indoor, private or public establishments, including in public transportation by land, air or sea and in outdoor settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained.

“Tuloy pa rin po ang other minimum public health standards intended to effectively prevent and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in the country,” she added.

“In addition to that, we’re happy to announce that we are 6 percent away from the wall of immunity. that’s why malakas na ang loob natin for face masks,” Angeles explained.