7 out of 10 employers in UAE to hire more staff in 2023 – study

Nearly 7 out of 10 or 70 per cent of employers in the UAE enterprises want to hire new personnel next year, according to a poll conducted by UAE employment portal Bayt.com and market research firm YouGov.

The joint study reveals that half of all enterprises questioned aim to hire no more than five new employees in the next three months, while 25% plan to hire between six and ten.

“There is a tremendous need for skilled workers in the private sector as multinational companies continue to demonstrate a higher probability for hiring in the MENA region,” said Zafar Shah, research director at YouGov, in a report from The National.

The UAE jobs market has achieved a good comeback from the coronavirus-induced recession, aided by fiscal and monetary policies enacted by the government.

“At the same time, employers are looking for skills such as communication, teamwork and ability to work under pressure in order to build the teams needed to successfully deal with the challenges and opportunities of today and those yet to come,” added Shah.

In a separate poll last May 2022, by the California-based technology corporation Cisco, over 90% of UAE employees aspire to work in a hybrid or entirely remote working style in the future.

According to the Bayt.com and YouGov study, more than 6 out of 10 or 63% of major local enterprises and 63% of international companies in the MENA area want to hire in the next three months.

43 percent of Mena firms will largely hire entry-level employees, particularly junior executives, which is the most often employed job in the area.

The research added that almost 20% of UAE businesses aim to hire sales executives in the next three months, with 18% wanting to hire accountants and 16% looking for administrative assistants.