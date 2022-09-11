WATCH: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed prepares for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of the Executive Council, has begun his preparations for the highly anticipated Dubai Fitness Challenge 2022.

“Getting ready for #DUBAI30X30,” read the Dubai Crown Prince’s post.

In the video, Hamdan performs abdominal crunches on a machine with perfect body control. This exercise is known to help build a strong core. The video quickly became popular on social media, garnering over 700,000 views as of posting time.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, Sheikh Hamdan’s flagship fitness initiative, is gearing up to motivate everyone to renew their commitment to a fitter future with the launch of its 6th edition, which will run from October 29 to November 27, 2022.

The Crown Prince of Dubai is known among one of the members of the ruling family who’s active on social media and enjoys sports and the outdoors. He shares breath-taking images from his travels in many countries. Tens of thousands of people frequently like and comment on his social media videos and images. He has more than 14.3 million Instagram followers.