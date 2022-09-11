Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bongbong Marcos grants first one-on-one interview to Toni Gonzaga

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

President Bongbong Marcos granted his first one-on-one interview with vlogger and supporter Toni Gonzaga.

Gonzaga shared a teaser of the interview on her Youtube channel.

RELATED STORY: Marcos secures Php466.6 B worth of investment pledges in his Indonesia trip

In the short clip, Gonzaga was seen in white walking inside Malacañang and waiting for the Marcos to arrive.

The president and the vlogger then walked together to a platform where the interview would take place.

Marcos has yet to grant interviews to other media organizations.

READ ON: Malacañang: Marcos verbally approves optional outdoor mask policy, but public needs to wait for EO

The interview is expected to air on Manny Villar’s ALLTV but the airing date has yet to be announced.

Gonzaga spoke with then candidate Marcos in September 2021 in her ‘Toni Talks’ vlog.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Alodia Gosiengfiao Christopher Quimbo

‘I don’t want noise, drama’: Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals attempting split with Wil Dasovich a secret

1 hour ago
Mabuhay Miles PAL

PAL’s Mabuhay Miles hit by data breach

3 hours ago
Alex Eala tennis

Alex Eala ‘speechless’ after historic win in US Open

4 hours ago
MOON WORLD RESORTS DUBAI 1

$5B “Moon Dubai” to rise soon in UAE

4 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button