Bongbong Marcos grants first one-on-one interview to Toni Gonzaga

President Bongbong Marcos granted his first one-on-one interview with vlogger and supporter Toni Gonzaga.

Gonzaga shared a teaser of the interview on her Youtube channel.

In the short clip, Gonzaga was seen in white walking inside Malacañang and waiting for the Marcos to arrive.

The president and the vlogger then walked together to a platform where the interview would take place.

Marcos has yet to grant interviews to other media organizations.

The interview is expected to air on Manny Villar’s ALLTV but the airing date has yet to be announced.

Gonzaga spoke with then candidate Marcos in September 2021 in her ‘Toni Talks’ vlog.