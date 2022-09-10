From Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: Key milestones between the UAE and the late Queen Elizabeth II

Since the era of the Founding Leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Queen Elizabeth II has played a key role in strengthening the deep-rooted friendship relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom (UK), as evidenced by letters of condolence sent by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Maktoum and Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

The official visits and direct meetings between the UAE leaders and the late queen were significant milestones in the two countries’ cooperation.

1969. In 1969, Queen Elizabeth II received the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan who was then the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and bestowed upon him an honorary medal of the highest order.

1979. During her first visit to the UAE in February 1979, Queen Elizabeth II was received with official and popular celebrations, headed by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and Members of the Supreme Council.

1989. The official visit of Sheikh Zayed to the UK on 18th July, 1989, was a historic event in the bilateral ties between the two countries.

2010. Queen Elizabeth II arrived with her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, in Abu Dhabi in November 2010 on her second official visit to the UAE, which helped strengthen their bilateral relations.

2013. On 30th April, 2013, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan began an official two-day visit to the UK upon an invitation from Queen Elizabeth II, which helped develop the relations between the two friendly countries.

The visit also marked a significant milestone in Emirati-British relations, culminating in a meeting between Sheikh Khalifa and Queen Elizabeth at a luncheon hosted in his honor at Windsor Castle, where they discussed a range of regional and international issues.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, and her reign surpassed Queen Victoria’s in length. Among other things, the late Queen Elizabeth II led the United Kingdom through difficult times following World War II.

Following her death, the United Kingdom entered an official period of mourning, during which many scheduled official events and activities will be postponed and British Union Jack flags will fly at half-mast.