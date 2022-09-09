Latest NewsNewsTFT News

World Travel Awards: PH named Asia’s leading beach and dive destination

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 23 seconds ago

Photo courtesy: Scuba Diving PH Magazine

The Philippines managed to win second time in a row at the World Travel Awards.

In an Instagram post, the Tourism Department said that the Philippines was named as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination.

” The Philippines is a beautiful country and you (WTA) having given these awards is such an affirmation to all of our tourism stakeholders and workers who have greatly sacrificed throughout the pandemic. We look to the future with hope that through our combined efforts under the Marcos Administration that has identified tourism to become a major pillar for economic recovery that not only will we survive the pandemic but we will thrive, we will endure and we will get back stronger than ever,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in a video message sent to the WTA organizers. 

WTA awarded The Philippines for the sixth time as the Leading Beach Destination in Asia besting India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The country is also named as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination title for four straight years since 2019, edging Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. 

Frasco said that the dive citation from WTA only cements the premise of the DOT in hosting of the Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2022, which is considered as the country’s largest platform to network and promote the dive industry.

WTA also hailed Intramuros Manila as this year’s Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction, winning over other competitors such as the Angkor Temples of Cambodia; Borobudur Temple Compounds of Indonesia; Ha Long Bay of Vietnam; Sengan-en and Shoko Shuseikan Museum of Kagoshima in Japan; Taj Mahal of India, teamLab SuperNature of Macao, Great Wall, The Forbidden City, and Terracotta Warriors, all in China; Tokyo Imperial Palace of Japan; and Victoria Peak of Hong Kong. 

” We are ready to receive you in the Philippines. We look forward to your visit and I invite each and every one of you to visit our beaches, our dive sites and our tourist destinations,” Frasco added. 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 23 seconds ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

kim jong un afp 1 1109966 1652781713 1143541 1662692994

North Korea law now allows nuclear strike

20 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 09 at 1.44.35 PM

Pres. Marcos Jr. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

21 mins ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 09 09 at 12.33.56 PM

British new monarch to reign as ‘King Charles III’ – Clarence House 

1 hour ago
FTlxx6MWQAAq4Jo

Pope Francis deeply saddened on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button