World Travel Awards: PH named Asia’s leading beach and dive destination

The Philippines managed to win second time in a row at the World Travel Awards.

In an Instagram post, the Tourism Department said that the Philippines was named as Asia’s Leading Beach Destination and Asia’s Leading Dive Destination.

” The Philippines is a beautiful country and you (WTA) having given these awards is such an affirmation to all of our tourism stakeholders and workers who have greatly sacrificed throughout the pandemic. We look to the future with hope that through our combined efforts under the Marcos Administration that has identified tourism to become a major pillar for economic recovery that not only will we survive the pandemic but we will thrive, we will endure and we will get back stronger than ever,” said Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco in a video message sent to the WTA organizers.

WTA awarded The Philippines for the sixth time as the Leading Beach Destination in Asia besting India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Vietnam.

The country is also named as Asia’s Leading Dive Destination title for four straight years since 2019, edging Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

Frasco said that the dive citation from WTA only cements the premise of the DOT in hosting of the Philippine International Dive Expo (PHIDEX) 2022, which is considered as the country’s largest platform to network and promote the dive industry.

WTA also hailed Intramuros Manila as this year’s Asia’s Leading Tourist Attraction, winning over other competitors such as the Angkor Temples of Cambodia; Borobudur Temple Compounds of Indonesia; Ha Long Bay of Vietnam; Sengan-en and Shoko Shuseikan Museum of Kagoshima in Japan; Taj Mahal of India, teamLab SuperNature of Macao, Great Wall, The Forbidden City, and Terracotta Warriors, all in China; Tokyo Imperial Palace of Japan; and Victoria Peak of Hong Kong.

” We are ready to receive you in the Philippines. We look forward to your visit and I invite each and every one of you to visit our beaches, our dive sites and our tourist destinations,” Frasco added.