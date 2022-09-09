UAE leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

World leaders are mourning the passing of United Kingdom’s longest serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II who died at the age of 96 on Wednesday, September 8.

Read: Queen Elizabeth II passes away at 96

‘A close friend’

United Arab Emirates President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extended his sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. He called the Queen a “close friend of the UAE”, saying that she was “beloved and respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion and a tireless commitment to serving her country”.

I extend my sincere condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the UK. Her Majesty was a close friend of the UAE and a beloved & respected leader whose long reign was characterised by dignity, compassion & a tireless commitment to serving her country. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) September 8, 2022

‘A global icon’

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, called Queen Elizabeth “a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people”.

We join the world in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, a global icon who represented the finest qualities of her nation and people. Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world. — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) September 8, 2022

“Her incredible lifetime of service and duty to the United Kingdom is unparalleled in our modern world,” he said on his online post.

Queen Elizabeth has established a close bilateral relationship with the leaders o UAE which was established way back in the late 1970s.

‘Queen of Love’

Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also took to instagram to share that his admiration for the late Queen. “The world will miss you,” he captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fazza (@faz3)

‘Wise Queen’

Deputy Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also express his condolences saying that Elizabeth II represented a model of the “wise Queen.”

— منصور بن زايد (@HHMansoor) September 9, 2022

“I extend my sincere condolences and sincere sympathy to the members of the royal family and the British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty was a friend of the UAE, and throughout her reign, she represented a model for the wise queen, dedicated to serving her country and developing its relations with the countries of the world,” translates his tweet.

Since late 2021, the Queen has been cancelling as much public arrangements and missed a major royal ceremony which the Palace of Buckingham confirmed in May 2022 as a result of “episodic mobility issues.”

The last official photograph taken of Queen Elizabeth II is her handshaking with the newly appointed Britain Prime Minister Liz Truss. Truss was appointed after the resignation of Boris Johnson.

Queen Elizabeth II’s successor is her son, Prince of Whales, Charles III.

Related stories: