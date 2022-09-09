Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE declares three-day mourning period; half-mast to be implemented

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) mourns with the whole nation of the United Kingdom in the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday, September 9, a three day mourning period has been announced by state news agency WAM.

The declaration has been handed down by the Presidential Court.

During the three day period which starts today, September 9, the country and UAE embassies around the world will fly its flags at half-mast.

The Court expressed its sincere condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Royal Family and to the friendly British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The mourning period will end on Monday, September 12.

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have expressed their sympathies through posts online and have sent a message of condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Read: UAE leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s passing

 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 6 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT PESO DOLLAR RATE

Peso slight increases vs. dollar at P56.80

6 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 at 7.43.34 PM

Teacher shares photo of student who eats rice and soy sauce wrapped in banana leaves as lunch

45 mins ago
Screen Shot 2022 09 09 at 4.31.29 PM

An office must-have? Mouse rans away when you start overworking

3 hours ago
305407564 1836690903346334 1895621866389947314 n

Mariel Padilla signs contract with Manny Villar’s ALLTV

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button