UAE declares three-day mourning period; half-mast to be implemented

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) mourns with the whole nation of the United Kingdom in the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. On Friday, September 9, a three day mourning period has been announced by state news agency WAM.

The declaration has been handed down by the Presidential Court.

During the three day period which starts today, September 9, the country and UAE embassies around the world will fly its flags at half-mast.

The Court expressed its sincere condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Royal Family and to the friendly British people on the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The mourning period will end on Monday, September 12.

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have expressed their sympathies through posts online and have sent a message of condolences to King Charles III of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Read: UAE leaders mourn Queen Elizabeth II’s passing