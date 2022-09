South Korea to implement new visa system for Filipinos starting September 19

The South Korean Embassy in the Philippines has announced that they will be rolling out new system for Filipinos who want to visit their country starting September 19.

“In order to address the inconveniences caused by the surge of visa applications, the Korean Embassy will implement a designated travel agency system, effective September 19, 2022,” the Embassy said.

According to the statement, filing of visa applications must only be done through the Embassy’s 36 designated travel agencies, which they listed on the website.

Apart from complying with travel requirements, the Embassy said applicants must also accomplish the Power of Attorney document (from the Embassy) when they apply through the accredited travel agencies.

The Embassy started issuing visa last June.