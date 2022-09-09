Pope Francis deeply saddened on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II

His Holiness Pope Francis has expressed his sadness over the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

The Pontiff has sent a telegram to King Charles III to convey his condolences.

“I offer heartfelt condolences to Your Majesty, the Members of the Royal Family, the People of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth,” Pope Francis said.

“I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth, her example of devotion to duty, her steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and her firm hope in his promises,” the Pontiff added.

“I assure Your Majesty of my prayers that Almighty God will sustain you with his unfailing grace as you now take up your high responsibilities as King. Upon you and all who cherish the memory of your late mother, I invoke an abundance of divine blessings as a pledge of comfort and strength in the Lord,” Francis said.

King Charles is expected to fly to London and address the nation on Friday.

Earlier in a statement, King Charles III said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held,” His Majesty added.