Peso slight increases vs. dollar at P56.80

The Philippine peso slightly increases its value compared to dollars at P56.82 per one dollar on Friday. This is a bit higher compared to the record-low of P57.18 on Thursday.

The American currency traded generally stronger against other major global currencies in the recent days..

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort  said in an Inquirer report that  the peso was also weaker given the new record high outstanding national debt, which the Bureau of the Treasury said reached P12.89 trillion at the end of July.

But the economist said that pressures undermining the peso were partially offset by receding prices of crude oil.

Current crude oil prices continue to go down in the past few months.

