North Korea law now allows nuclear strike

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Credit: AFP Photo

North Korea has passed an ‘irreversible law’ allowing the isolated country to use nuclear strike and declaring itself as a nuclear-state. 

The announcement comes at a time of amid degrading ties between North and South. 

Pyongyang also blamed Seoul for the recent outbreak in COVID-19 cases despite declaring that it won over against the pandemic.

Under the new law, North Korea will be allowed to carry out a preventive nuclear strike “automatically” and “immediately to destroy hostile forces when a foreign country poses an imminent threat to Pyongyang.

“The status of our country as a nuclear weapons state has become irreversible,” leader Kim Jong Un said, according to KCNA. 

The United States and South Korea repeatedly warned that North Korea is planning to do another nuclear missile test. 

