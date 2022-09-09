Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOH: Recent monkeypox case in Hong Kong not a Filipino 

Justin Aguilar

The Department of Health said on Friday that the recent monkeypox case detected in Hong Kong aboard a Philippine Airlines flight is not a Filipino.

DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire only disclosed that the passenger is a foreign national.

“Ang binigay lang nilang datos sa atin basta sinabi nila na he is a foreign national. Ang isa lang na puwede kong i-disclose sa inyo because I cannot give you kung ano yung nabasa lang natin sa dyaryo. Kailangan ma-confirm namin through an official report to us by the Ministry of Hong Kong. One thing I can assure our Filipinos is that hindi siya Pinoy, hindi siya Filipino,” Vergeire said in a briefing.

Vergeire added that the passenger traveled from other countries like United States, Canada before coming to the Philippines.

The health official said the patient, however, exhibited the symptoms after arriving in Hong Kong.

“We were able to look at the itinerary at tinignan natin yung manifest ng eroplano at nakapagidentify tayo ng mga close contacts. Pagsinabi nating close contacts dito this is because the proximity of that individual with the passengers not specifically nadikit sila o nagkaroon talaga ng ebidensya na sila po ay nagkaroon ng interaksyon sa individual na ito. We are closely monitoring them but up until now asymptomatic po lahat ng mga tao,” she added.

PAL asks travelers who took the PR300 flight to monitor their health condition and to seek medical intervention if symptoms show up.

