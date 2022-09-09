An office must-have? Mouse rans away when you start overworking

A concept by Samsung Card presented last 2018 has resurfaced and is gaining netizen’s attraction as it promises to help solve professionals’ work-life balance problems.

Basically, when you start working a lot, the Samsung Balance Mouse, takes off from the desk.

“BKID has design product for Samsung Card Commercial AD. The balance mouse is made for campaign work & life balance. When it’s time to finish work, the mouse becomes real mouse and escape humans hand. This project commissioned by INNORED commercial AD agency using technology with creativity,” published Behance, an online platform showcasing creative works globally.

In the Samsung Card advertisement posted on its YouTube account, the idea of the mouse it that it detects hand movement and when it’s past one’s working hours.

“It is not easy when it moves fast. Once caught, the core part ejects out,” says the ad.

The ad ended with the promotion of their real product, Samsung Card’s third version of the number series.

“Now the choice is simple. Enjoy your life after work,” concluded the ad.