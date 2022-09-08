Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ople thanks House committee for approving P15.2B budget for DMW

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Toots Ople thanked lawmakers at the House of Representatives for approving their proposed P15.2 billion budget for 2023.

“We draw inspiration and courage from the kind words of support for the DMW’s budget from the committee chair Rep. David “Jay-Jay” Suarez and all its members, as we begin formal bilateral labor talks here in Saudi Arabia,” Ople said.

Ople is currently in Saudi Arabia to hold dialogues with their Saudi counterparts. 

Ople is also set to meet with representatives of the Filipino community and will visit government-run shelters to check the situation of distressed workers.

“Napakalaking morale booster ang pag-approve ng DMW budget sa committee level ng Kongreso at masaya ko itong ibabalita sa ating mga kababayan dito sa Saudi Arabia,” Ople added.

Ople flew to Saudi Arabia from Singapore, where she was part of the official delegation for the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The House lawmakers approved the P15.2B DMW budget, of which P3.5B is allocated for the Office of the Secretary and the department’s various units and bureaus while P11.7B is being set aside for the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration or OWWA, an attached agency of the DMW.

