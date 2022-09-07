MOHRE launches WhatsApp account for customer support

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE) has launched a WhatsApp business account for the public to get in touch and submit their inquiries directly to the ministry.

Their new WhatsApp number: 600590000 offers services both in English and Arabic.

Users may access the UAE Labour Legislation, which governs private sector labor relations, as well as various ministerial decrees that govern the UAE’s work environment, including the law on domestic helpers. The service channel provides reliable information while safeguarding the privacy of its consumers’ personal information.

Employers, employees, domestic helpers, and other categories can contact MoHRE in a smooth way around the clock using the new channel, which has been verified by Meta, the owner of WhatsApp.

The MoHRE is now the first federal entity in the UAE to establish a verified WhatsApp business account thanks to the new service.

The most popular service on MoHRE’s website, mobile app, and contact center is the ability for consumers to inquire about the progress of their application using the company’s WhatsApp account.

Her Excellency Aisha Belharfia, Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Affairs at MoHRE, said: “The new WhatsApp service is the latest addition to the Tawasul Integrated System – a unified and secure technology-powered series of channels for effective communication with the ministry’s customers. It includes channels that utilise modern technologies and smart mobile apps to serve customers and empower the work environment in line with the government’s directives.”

She pointed out plans to develop the ministry’s WhatsApp channel during the fourth quarter of 2022, including introduction of establishments’ statement report, which includes details on the establishments’ file at MoHRE, such as status of work permits and compliance to the Wages Protection System (WPS).

She noted that the channel will also provide a domestic helpers’ statement report, which will include details on the number of domestic helpers per employer, and the details related to each of them.

Her Excellency Belharfia added: “The services available via the WhatsApp channel will also include applications for direct procedural services for domestic helpers, and the provision of materials to educate customers about the law on labour relations and its executive regulations, and ministerial decrees regulating the job market, which are updated regularly.”

The Tawasul Integrated System relies on specific controls and procedures for governance and periodic monitoring in line with the ministry’s strategy, which aims to maintain the highest quality standards in enhancing communication with customers and addressing their needs. This aligns with the UAE’s smart government standards and Global Star Rating System for Services, as well as the Promise of the UAE for Future Services.

The Tawasul Integrated System includes multiple communication channels, including the call centre (600590000), online chat via MoHRE’s website, smart mobile app, the email [email protected], Tawasul platform at MoHRE’s offices, which offers video calls with customers and the website www.mohre.gov.ae. In addition, customers may reach the ministry via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube, with the same handle – @mohre_uae.