Five sentenced to jail for stealing e-cigarettes worth AED80,000 in Dubai

Five individuals were sentenced to jail and a fine of AED86,000 in total after being proven guilty of stealing 19 packs of electronic cigarettes worth AED 80,000 and AED6,000 dirhams in cash from an unattended van.

The case began in March 2021, when a driver reported that the contents of a car belonging to a firm for which he works had been taken in Dubai’s International City.

When he arrived at work one day, he noticed that the vehicle’s back window had been damaged and that only four of the 23 electronic cigarette boxes remained. In addition, he discovered that AED6,000 from the corporation had been stolen.

A team of criminal detectives was able to identify the culprits, according to a police officer. They stated after their arrest that they planned the robbery by studying automobiles parked in International City and that they waited until late at night to carry it out.

Four of the suspects were sentenced to three months in jail by the Dubai Criminal Court. The fifth gang member received the same term, albeit in absentia. The court also sentenced to leave the country after serving their terms.