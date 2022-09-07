Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Five sentenced to jail for stealing e-cigarettes worth AED80,000 in Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Five individuals were sentenced to jail and a fine of AED86,000 in total after being proven guilty of stealing 19 packs of electronic cigarettes worth AED 80,000 and AED6,000 dirhams in cash from an unattended van.

The case began in March 2021, when a driver reported that the contents of a car belonging to a firm for which he works had been taken in Dubai’s International City.

When he arrived at work one day, he noticed that the vehicle’s back window had been damaged and that only four of the 23 electronic cigarette boxes remained. In addition, he discovered that AED6,000 from the corporation had been stolen.

A team of criminal detectives was able to identify the culprits, according to a police officer. They stated after their arrest that they planned the robbery by studying automobiles parked in International City and that they waited until late at night to carry it out.

Four of the suspects were sentenced to three months in jail by the Dubai Criminal Court. The fifth gang member received the same term, albeit in absentia. The court also sentenced to leave the country after serving their terms.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

RTA Dubai bus only lane

Dubai launches new two new bus routes

3 hours ago
mohre whatsapp

MOHRE launches WhatsApp account for customer support

4 hours ago
Bongbong Marcos Trixie Angeles

Malacañang: Marcos verbally approves optional outdoor mask policy, but public needs to wait for EO

4 hours ago
TFT special services

POLO Dubai, FilSoc to hold one-stop-shop activity for OFWs

5 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button