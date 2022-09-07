Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA repatriates 350 Filipinos from Kuwait

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) through the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait, has successfully brought home 350 distressed Filipinos from the aforementioned country.

This is the second flight for repatriation that the DFA and the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait have planned. It is also the ninth flight that the DFA has chartered this year.

Seven (7) newborns who were traveling with their parents were among the repatriates. The 343 adult repatriates are no longer permitted to remain in Kuwait on a legal basis.

The DFA will continue its duty to assist abroad Filipinos in need, particularly by reconnecting them with their families in the Philippines, according to acting undersecretary Eduardo José A. de Vega.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak began in 2020, the DFA has facilitated 117 chartered aircraft for the return of Filipinos who encounter a variety of difficulties doing so.

