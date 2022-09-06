Sharjah Police records 26% decrease in the rate of traffic accidents

The General Command of Sharjah Police has recorded a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents by 26% during the first half of 2022.

This is far less compared to the recorded road accidents same period last year 2021.

Lt. Colonel Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that the traffic campaigns launched in the first half of 2022 showed a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents, severe injuries, and sudden deviation accidents, as the rate of decrease in traffic accidents reached 26%, and the rate of decline in the number of injuries 41%, in addition to a noticeable decrease in the rate of sudden deviation incidents by 60%.

Major Abdullah Salem Al-Mandhari, Head of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, stated the same during his hosting of the “Aman, My Country” program, prepared by the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police on Monday, September 5.

Al-Mandhari pointed out that this achievement came as a result of the traffic campaigns launched in the first half of 2022, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior to enhance road security and achieving the highest levels of traffic safety.

Lt. Colonel Al Naqbi stressed the importance of the social responsibility of every member of society in achieving road safety and adhering to traffic rules that contribute to enhancing road security and achieving the highest levels of traffic safety.