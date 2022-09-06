Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police records 26% decrease in the rate of traffic accidents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago

The General Command of Sharjah Police has recorded a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents by 26% during the first half of 2022.

This is far less compared to the recorded road accidents same period last year 2021.

Lt. Colonel Muhammad Allay Al Naqbi, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, said that the traffic campaigns launched in the first half of 2022 showed a decrease in the rate of traffic accidents, severe injuries, and sudden deviation accidents, as the rate of decrease in traffic accidents reached 26%, and the rate of decline in the number of injuries 41%, in addition to a noticeable decrease in the rate of sudden deviation incidents by 60%.

Major Abdullah Salem Al-Mandhari, Head of Traffic and Patrols Department at Sharjah Police, stated the same during his hosting of the “Aman, My Country” program, prepared by the Media and Public Relations Department of Sharjah Police on Monday, September 5.

Al-Mandhari pointed out  that this achievement came as a result of the traffic campaigns launched in the first half of 2022, in line with the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior to enhance road security and achieving the highest levels of traffic safety.

Lt. Colonel Al Naqbi stressed the importance of the social responsibility of every member of society in achieving road safety and adhering to traffic rules that contribute to enhancing road security and achieving the highest levels of traffic safety.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report18 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

old hands pixabay

Solons push for additional funds for Php 100k cash gift for 662 waitlisted centenarians

2 mins ago
pilot hijack

Airport worker arrested after hijacking plane in Mississippi

29 mins ago
TFT agri

OFWs in UAE, invited to attend Agribusiness webinar

54 mins ago
Leobert Dasmarinas Jovelyn Galleno

Suspect in Jovelyn Galleno case alleges he was ‘paid’ by police to confess

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button