PBBM arrives in Singapore for state visit

President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. is now in Singapore or the second leg of his Indonesia-Singapore state visit along with the First Family including First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, their son Ilocos Norte Rep. Ferdinand Alexander Marcos.

The visit is upon the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob to renew bilateral commitments and advance PH-Singapore economic cooperation.

Marcos will be in Singapore from September 6-7 to meet with President Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong regarding bilateral relations and other matters.

Earlier, the Department of Foreign Affairs said a memorandum of understanding would be signed regarding cooperation and personal data protection.

This deal will be inked by the National Privacy Commission and the Personal Data Protection Commission of Singapore.

There are more than 200,000 Filipinos living in Singapore.