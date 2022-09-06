Body found in sack in Puerto Galera

A man’s body was found inside a sack by fishermen in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro. In a GMA News report, the sack was found floating in the shore of Sitio Maniknik, Barangay Balatero over the weekend.

Authorities are still establishing the identity of the victim. The man was only wearing brown cargo shorts when his body was discovered.

“Walang tape, walang visible injuries sa labas ng kanyang katawan na nakita ang Regional Forensic Unit 4B at ayon po sa ating Forensic unit, ay asphyxia consistent with drowning ang ikinamatay ng biktima,” Police Lieutenant Ann Michell Selda, provincial police office of Oriental Mindoro PIO, said in the GMA News report.

Local authorities said that the body could have been floating for four to seven days.

The Mindoro forensic unit is now examining the body while the police are now working to establish the identity of the victim.

“Patuloy ang follow-up investigation ng imbestigador ng kapulisan ng Puerto Galera MPS. Sa ngayon ay naka-submit na sa Regional Forensic Unit ng DNA para ma-confirm o mahanap ang pagkakakilanlan ng naturang bangkay,” Selda added.

The Mindoro police condemned the incident and urged the public to report any information that could help the case.