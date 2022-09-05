Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Start your day with the Taste of True Australia; Woolsworths now available in Al Maya

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Roll out of bed & into goodness with a wide range of Woolworths breakfast options ready to choose from, all exclusively available at Al Maya.

From cereal of Australian oats, toasted muesli with cinnamon and honey, beverage options of freeze dried coffee and peppermint tea right through to the kids favourite of rainbows rings cereal, delicious peanut butter and chocolate hazelnut spread for toast, there is something to satisfy the taste buds of all and allow you to discover the taste of true Australia while you’re at it.

Woolworths cereal and muesli is high in iron and thiamin, niacin, folate and iron to support a healthy immune system and also includes wholegrains and fibre to meet your recommended daily intake needs.

All vegan and halal friendly too. Woolworths is committed to reducing sugar, salt and fats in the formulation of their products, with no artificial colours or flavours either.

Now that’s a win with healthier options for the whole family. Mornings are now made delicious with Woolworths breakfast range of products. Hurry and discover the taste of true Australia.

Visit your local Al Maya store or visit www.almaya.ae

