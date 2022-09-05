Latest NewsEntertainmentNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Coca-cola areana, jam-packed during Jo Koy’s ‘Funny is funny’ concert

Justin Aguilar 3 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Samuel Nerona

The coca-cola arena was jam-packed with a crowd who eagerly waited for Jo Koy’s Funny is Funny World Tour last Saturday, September 3.

The concert was opened by comedian Joey Guila who is also starring in Jo Koy’s film Easter Sunday while Filipino DJ Turbulence hyped up the crowd with mix of Pinoy and foreign hit songs.

Filipino-American comedian Jo Koy wowed the crowd with his wit and humorous punch lines. Majority of his jokes were made on the spot and had the entire audience laughing out loud.

He joked about his concert being postponed twice before it finally transpired on Saturday.

The comedian shared his struggles before he was able to finally come up with a Netflix special revealing that he was declined eight times before finally closing the deal with the streaming platform.

“You don’t let anyone tell you you’re not good enough,” said Jo Koy.

He shared that he is now working on his fourth Netflix Special and excitedly invited everyone to watch his film which supported and collaborated by award-winning American film director Steven Spielberg.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t mean for this to be a TedTalk,” joked Jo Koy after sharing his inspirational journey as a comedian.

He encouraged the audience to laugh more as it is advantageous to one’s health.

 

During his performance, he invited one fan to join him on stage. The man named Faraz gamely sang a traditional arabic song beside Jo Koy.

Jo Koy concluded his concert by inviting the crowd to sing-along his favorite songs.

The Filipino Times is one of the media partners of Blu Blood in presenting Jo Koy’s Funny is Funny World Tour.

