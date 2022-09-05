Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW eyes implementation of online OEC before 2022 ends

Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Susan ‘Toots’ Ople has set a target of implementing the digitization of Online Overseas Employment Contracts (OECs) before the year ends.

“Hopefully by November, or even before, definitely bago matapos ‘yung taon, digitized na ‘yung version ng OEC,” Migrant Workers Secretary Susan “Toots” Ople said in an interview with a local media company.

The move is in line with President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos’ first SONA where he stated his 9-point-plan for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

“We shall automate the verification of contracts and issue secure Overseas Employment Certifications (OEC) that you can keep on your smartphone. I call on the Department of Migrant Workers and the DICT to make this a top priority,” said PBBM during his SONA last July 25.

“Ka-meeting ng team ko ‘yung DICT team. May calendar na sila, may roadmap na sila. In fact, nakita ko na ‘yung initial na prototype so I’m very confident na madedeliver namin ‘yun,” Ople added.

Apart from the digitization efforts, Ople has also been active in its crackdown against illegal recruiters and human traffickers.

Last August, Ople has announced that DMW will be publishing lists of blacklisted foreign employers and fraudulent recruitment agencies.

