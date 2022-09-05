Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Amusement park malfunction injures 50 in India

A spinning amusement park ride malfunction mid-air during a fair in Punjab’s Mohali, crashing down from a height of 50 feet with over 50 people on board.

All of the injured were taken to the hospital shortly after the event.

“What we have come to know so far is that they had the permission to organise the show. However, no one would be spared if there is mistake committed on their part. Strict action will be taken according to the law. We have admitted all the injured persons to the civil hospital,” said DSP Harsimran Singh Bal.

“Their private bouncers came nearly 20 minutes late. There was a lady who was their head. She said that nobody is dead. Who will take responsibility for the incident? How is this business running without the availability of any medical aid? The public is being stopped by the police. Nearly 50 persons would be injured. There were no safety measures taken. No big official reached the spot,” alleged one of the bystanders according to ANI.

Locals who were present on the scene after the tragedy alleged that no safety precautions were taken throughout the fair’s operation.

“Two children fainted after the incident. A lady (from the management team) said that there has not been any loss of life,” added another.

