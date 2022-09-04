Marcos designates VP Sara Duterte as PH’s ‘Officer-in-Charge’ during state visits to Indonesia, Singapore

President Bongbong Marcos has designated Vice President Sara Duterte to be the Philippines’ ‘officer-in-charge’ during his state visits in Indonesia and Singapore this week.

“To ensure continuity of government service, it is necessary to designate the Officer-in-Charge to take care of the day-to-day operations in the Office of the President and oversee the general administration of the Executive Department,” Marcos said in a special order.

Duterte can also “act on behalf of the President, except on matters that the constitution requires the President to act in person, during the times the President is outside the Philippines from 04-07 September 2022,” the order added.

Marcos said all departments and government agencies must assist the Vice President on her tasks.

Former Vice President Leni Robredo was never designated as OIC during the time of then former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Duterte usually appointed Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea or Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra as his OIC.