Gatchalian pushes for nursing home for all abandoned elderly across all LGUs

Senator Win Gatchalian has refiled a bill that would create nursing homes for elderly people who are abandoned or homeless in every city and municipality.

These nursing homes will be managed and maintained by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in collaboration with the relevant local government units (LGUs) under Senate Bill No. 950, also known as the “Homes for Abandoned Seniors Act of 2022.”

“Tungkulin nating tiyakin na ang ating mga lolo at lola ay may maayos na tirahan at nakakatanggap ng sapat na pagkalinga. Upang matiyak natin na ang ating mga lolo at lola ay nabubuhay nang may dignidad kahit nawalay sa kanilang mga pamilya, isusulong nating mapatayuan ng nursing home ang mga nakatatanda sa bawat lungsod at munisipalidad (It’s our responsibility to make sure that our grandparents have decent homes and gets proper care. To make it happen, we will push the construction of nursing home for our senior citizens in every city and muncipality),” Gatchalian in a news release on Sunday.

However, according to the bill, it will be up to LGUs to construct these nursing facilities.

The “Bahay Kalinga” and “Bahay Kanlungan Tahanan Nila Lolo at Lola” in Valenzuela City, which both offered older residents homelike conditions, served as models for Gatchalian’s legislation.

Bahay Kalinga, built in 2012, is a two-story halfway house for 25 elderly people who are homeless or abandoned. Up to 90 senior citizens can dwell in the four-story “Bahay Kanlungan,” which opens in 2021. Physical therapists, psychologists, dietitians, and house parents who keep an eye on the elderly round-the-clock are all on staff at Bahay Kanlungan’s own clinic.

While Valenzuela City was able to come up with ways to meet the requirements of elderly people who had been abandoned or were homeless, Gatchalian argued that the amount of seniors who were abandoned, neglected, or who were homeless nationwide must not be ignored.