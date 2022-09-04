DSWD distributes Php100 million worth of educational aid

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said that they have distributed some P100 million worth of educational aid to 42,000 beneficiaries so far.

Some continue to walk in on different DSWD offices despite the announcement that only those with appointments will be accommodated for the pay out.

The cash distribution was canceled in Batanes, Ilocos Sur, and Tanay, Rizal due to bad weather conditions.

In a GMA News report, some senior citizens in Aurora Province tried to get assistance but they were sent home because they don’t have appointments.

Some walk in applicants lamented that they could not access the DSWD website and they haven’t received any confirmation text.

The department is now coordinating with local government units to fix the distribution process for those who cannot register online.